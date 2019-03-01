Community Book Swap this Sunday in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Community Book Swap is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on March 3 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Community members are invited to swap books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. Each month everything is fresh, no leftover items from the previous month. Leftovers are donated to nonprofits. Bring items to swap as early as 11:30 a.m. or call Annie at the store at 530-273-4002 to arrange another day to drop off books.