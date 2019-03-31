Commemorating history: Golden Era latest to receive historical honors (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission dedicated a new plaque next to the entrance of The Golden Era Lounge Friday afternoon.

The plaque reads:

309 Broad Street. Buildings on this site have housed bars and saloons since the Gold Rush era. Diana Saloon was opened in 1856. Stumpf's Miners Hotel was established in 1863, Frank's Place (Eilerman) Saloon in 1887, and Costello & Jepson in 1910. The current building was constructed in 1886 following a major fire.

W.B. Celio and H.L. Gove purchased the property in 1906, and it remained in the Celio family until 2015. Costello & Jepson established a "soda fountain" during Prohibition years, followed by a series of bars that included The Success and Duffy's Success. Golden Era opened in 2015.

The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co.'s "The Record" bar was built circa 1895.

The front and back bars were installed in 1904 and 1915 respectively.