Commemorating 9/11
September 11, 2018
Local residents visited the 9/11 World Trade Center Beam, located at the Earle Jamieson Educational Options School in Nevada City. In July 2002, the City of New York distributed sections of I-Beams from the World Trade Center to non-profits and schools across the country. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office procured one of the beams and it became a traveling exhibit to schools around the county. Black Jack, pictured on right, was contacted by the Superintendent of Schools to have the beam permanently mounted on the Earle Jamieson campus, formerly the County Office of Education. Black Jack (pictured right) and Kelly Case (on the left) posed with staff from the school yesterday in commemoration of 9/11.
