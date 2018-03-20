Coming along: Weather to delay completion of Tractor Supply

Construction crews working on Nevada County's first Tractor Supply Co. have been using breaks in the weather to move closer to the completion date, now behind schedule thanks to a saturated work site at the former Meeks Lumber location.

Project applicants say that the store could be ready in five weeks, if only the weather would cooperate.

Up to 7.5 inches of rain is being forecast for Grass Valley this week, meaning crews won't be able to finish paving the lot surrounding the site until the atmospheric river passes.

"The building itself is dried in and is proceeding without delay," applicant representative Lloyd Sobel said. "The paving is what is held up."

A large pile of free dirt, excavated from the site, is being offered up to whomever wants it and currently sits under a large black tarp.

"We do have more dirt than we need," Sobel said.

Recommended Stories For You

While one or two pickup trucks have come and taken their fill of the dirt, Sobel says that what is needed is a large construction project to use the mound, though, "every little bit helps," Sobel said.