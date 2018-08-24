Colusa court exec chosen for same spot in Nevada County

The judges of the Superior Court of California, County of Nevada announced the appointment of Jason Galkin to serve as the next court executive officer in a release.

The position is being vacated by Sean Metroka who is retiring.

Galkin has served as the court executive officer in the Colusa County Superior Court since February 2016 and served as a senior administrative analyst/officer in the Orange County Superior Court during the four years prior to his appointment in Colusa.

Galkin holds a master's in judicial administration from California State University, Sacramento, and is a member of the California State Bar, having graduated from a two-year accelerated J.D. program at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. In addition, he holds a bachelor's in communication from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Mr. Metroka will retire on Aug. 31 after having served the Superior Court of Nevada County for more than 18 years. He was appointed as court executive officer in 2003.

Source: Superior Court of Nevada County