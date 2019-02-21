Columnist for The Union to have book signing

A book signing featuring books by Union columnist Darrell Berkheimer is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Summer Thyme restaurant.

Berkheimer's latest book, "Essays from The Golden Throne," contains more than 50 columns published by The Union during the past three years.

It also features three sections of travel stories and memoirs with more than 120 photos, nearly all taken by Berkheimer. Most of those stories resulted from visits to the Redwoods, California's coast and Ananda; the Tetons in Wyoming and Black Hills in South Dakotas, plus Alaska and Hawaii.

The book is available at Grass Valley's Book Seller store, and Berkheimer will have copies of his earlier books available at discount prices when at Summer Thyme's.

Previous books that have drawn the most interest are his first and fifth books — "Stories from The Golden Throne" and "MORE Stories from The Golden Throne."

The first has more than 70 essays, many of which could be classified as little "slices of life." The fifth, which contains 50 essays, also displays more than 190 full color photos with nearly two dozen travel stories and memoirs. It includes his photo safari to Kenya and a trip to Hyder, Alaska, to photograph brown bears and eagles feeding on spawning salmon.

The essays in his other three books concentrate on truck driving issues, writing tips and interpersonal communications. They are titled "Abuses in Trucking," "Writing, as Readers Want It!" and "People Skills, What Employers Want Most!"

All six are available through Amazon Books.

Source: Darrell Berkheimer