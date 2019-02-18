Colorado woman found with drugs at Nevada County Jail

A woman arrested after deputies responded to a medical call was later found with suspected drugs at the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Kimberly Anne Schomas, 52, of Pueblo, Colorado, faces a felony charge of bringing a controlled substance into jail. She also faces two misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Booked Sunday into jail, Schomas remained incarcerated Monday under $14,500 in bond, records show.

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to a medical call in the 12000 block of Warbler Way. They then asked deputies to respond. When they did, deputies found Schomas and arrested her for being under the influence, Sgt. Justin Martin said.

During the booking process officers found three grams of suspected methamphetamine on her, Martin added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.