Collusion or witchhunt?: “Active Measures” screens this weekend

The strange relationship between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is probed in the explosive new documentary feature "Active Measures," having its local premiere this weekend at the newly-reopened Magic Theater in downtown Nevada City.

Wealthy socialite Jack Bryan grew up in the same upscale neighborhoods and posh social circles as Donald Trump, a figure who has long perplexed, confounded and fascinated him.

That fascination led him to co-write, co-produce and direct this controversial new documentary that explores the extraordinary relationship between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladmir Putin.

Featuring never-before-shown footage of Trump and his subordinates (including the recently indicted Paul Manafort and Gen. Michael "Lock-Her-Up" Flynn) as well as candid interviews with key political figures, such as the late Senator John McCain in his final filmed appearance, the movie was hailed by the Hollywood Reporter as "well researched and truly frightening."

Rated PG-13 (for language), Active Measure's running time is 109 minutes. Screens Saturday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ticket information for the film can be obtained by calling the theater at 530-755-6677.