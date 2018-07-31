Colfax VFW salutes vets to raise funds

The Colfax chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a fund raising event Saturday behind Roy Tom's Plaza in downtown Colfax.

V.F.W. Post # 2003, along with presenter David Mark, hopes to raise money with a non-alcoholic event suitable for families. Local food vendors will be offering their specialties, and live music will be provided by The 7 Beer Can Band and Tung 'n' Groove. Admission is $2, or $8 with food.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Colfax Chapter.

"There are not a lot of veterans in the Colfax chapter," said organizer David Mark. "Most of them are getting older and not many new people are joining us. Sometimes they don't have enough money to pay for the chapter."

Mark said that the chapter isn't necessarily losing members, but few younger veterans are signing up to join. Without new members, he said, the chapter's future is uncertain.

The veterans of Post # 2003 represent nearly every modern conflict, from the Korean to the Iraq wars.

"I think the veterans need more help," said Mark, "and people should come to know all of the things they've done for us, and for the country. We take them for granted."

"A lot of people come in who have issues (such as) PTSD and they have a lot of things going on. If you join the group, there are a lot of people who have gone through this before you and they can be helpful. That's one of the reasons I said, you know what? Let's do a nice event and make it much more successful."

While Mark and the VFW hope for a good turnout to Saturday's event, those who are unable to attend can send donations to Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States of America, Jess E. Taylor Post 2003, P.O. Box 1213, Colfax, California, 95713.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@gmail.com or 530-477-4231.