Colfax Railroad Days is back

The City of Colfax will be celebrating "Colfax Railroad Days" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. The weekend event, deemed "bigger and better than ever," will include large trains displayed by Union Pacific, model train set-ups, and small steam engines, also known as "poppers." Craft vendors, a face painter, a balloon artist, live music and food will also be part of the festivities. On Sept. 15, Union Pacific will be awarding the City of Colfax the Golden Spike Award for its part in the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Sunday will include a car and motorcycle "show and shine." This is open to any make or model year and there is no fee to participate.

Source: Fred and Reene Abbott