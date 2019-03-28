Colfax Lions honor star readers at Chicago Park School

The Annual Chicago Park School Readathon recently concluded with an awards assembly. Colfax Lions donated five Kindle Readers to help in recognizing the top readers at several grade levels. Ashley Price, school Readathon coordinator said, "Promoting literacy and teaching children that reading is a vital skill is a top priority at Chicago Park School. This year students read over 144,000 minutes. Go Blazers!"

Pictured from left are Alan Shuttleworth, Colfax Lions Club Literacy Chair; Cole Eckert, grade 7; Piper Pagan, grade 5; Kaylee Gibbs, grade 3; Brittany Torres, grade 1; Jade Bittner, grade 7 and Ashley Price, -school readathon coordinator.