Cold, wet March helps snowpack rebound in Nevada County

Nevada County saw a cold, wet March, and that's good news, according to a release from the Nevada Irrigation District. The district's second snow survey on March 28 found the average water content for the five highest elevation snow courses was 22 inches, which is 65 percent of the average for this time of year.

Total precipitation for March was 30.4 inches, 287 percent of average.

"March provided the storms that finally produced snow. There has been a significant improvement in snowpack water content and reservoir storage as a result of March's precipitation," said Sue Sindt, NID's water resources superintendent, in the release.

By comparison, NID's Feb. 27 survey found the average water content for the five highest elevation snow courses to be 7.7 inches, which was 27 percent of the 28.8-inch average for that time of year.

NID has plenty of water in storage. The district's 10 reservoirs currently are storing 248,500 acre-feet of water, which is 92 percent of capacity and 137 percent of average for this date.

"All lower elevation reservoirs are full and the upper elevation reservoirs should nearly fill with the anticipated runoff from the snow. The district anticipates making full deliveries this season and reservoir levels should be adequate for recreation," Sindt said.