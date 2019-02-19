Cold weather shelter to open Wednesday, Thursday nights in Grass Valley

Back in November, shortly after local nonprofit Sierra Roots signed contracts with Nevada County and Nevada City to operate an extreme weather shelter, there were concerns over potentially exceeding the 20 nights provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding.

On Tuesday, the fear proved to be well-founded, with Sierra Roots founder Janice O'Brien counting the nights she has provided so far during a worse-than-expected winter at 21.

Sierra Roots closed up shop at Seaman's Lodge in Nevada City Tuesday morning after having been open there since Feb. 14. But that was because the facility has been rented out for the rest of the week, not because of a lack of funding, said Mike Dent, the director of Nevada County's Department of Child Support, Collections, Housing and Community Services.

"We're still committed to supporting her operation, and (O'Brien) knows that," Dent said Tuesday. "This is not the last day Sierra Roots will be open."

O'Brien noted Sierra Roots opened a cold weather shelter in previous years without county funding, saying, "We'll open whether we have money or not."

This winter, Sierra Roots has opened for stints as long as nine days in a row.

"It was a lot for our volunteers, but we did it," O'Brien said.

Dent said he had been in conversations with Sierra Roots, adding he believes the county will be able to find some extra funding.

Dent gave O'Brien and her team of volunteers kudos, saying, "The community has really rallied around this."

And he praised the collaboration between the cities, the county and the nonprofits, saying "We've shown we can run (a shelter) professionally and efficiently."

By late Tuesday, Dent had found another option for the extreme weather shelter since the Nevada City facilities were not available.

The Salvation Army will open its shelter at 10725 Alta St., on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Hours of operation are 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. the next morning. The facility is limited to 25 people and prioritizes sheltering families first. They will accept single adults as room allows.

According to Dent, there has been space available at Hospitality House, including some low-barrier beds.

Sierra Roots will not be opening in Nevada City on those nights, but will be monitoring the weather and work to re-set from this past weekend's shelter activities.

"All of our sleeping bags and blankets are being washed now, that takes a couple of days," O'Brien said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.