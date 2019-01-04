Cold weather shelter to open in Nevada City due to upcoming storms

Sierra Roots will open its cold weather shelter Saturday, Sunday and Monday, in anticipation of a series of storms predicted to bring days of rain and possibly snow to Nevada County.

The move was hailed by local advocates, as well as the homeless currently camping out in the elements.

"My water jugs have been frozen in the morning," said Amy Witt, who had been posting on social media about the need for the shelter to open. "I'm glad they heard our pleas."

Moderate valley rain and heavy mountain snow arrive this weekend, with significant mountain travel impacts expected above 2,500 feet to 3,500 feet from heavy snow and gusty winds, according to a Friday release from the National Weather Service. The wet weather will continue into next week with a storm system on Monday and Tuesday with similar moisture but warmer temperatures, the weather service said.

On Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 3 inches of rain are predicted for the Grass Valley area. Western Nevada County could see a few inches of snow, with snow levels around 2,500 feet to 3,500 feet. Winds could gust to 35 mph on Saturday and again Sunday afternoon and night.

The next storm is expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday, but with higher snow levels at around 6,000-7,000 feet. Another wet system with the potential for widespread rain and mountain snow arrives Wednesday.

With the predicted lows dipping close to 30 degrees with heavy rains and winds, Nevada City is collaborating with Sierra Roots and Nevada County to open the extreme weather shelter at Seaman's Lodge. The shelter will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights at the lodge, which is located at 423 Nimrod St., in Nevada City's Pioneer Park.

The anticipated bad weather also caused Caltrans to issue a warning Friday that motorists should anticipate delays and increased travel time throughout the weekend. Chain controls on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit, on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit and on other Sierra mountain roadways were anticipated Saturday through Monday.

Motorists were advised to watch for snow removal equipment and reduce speeds while in their vicinity. They also were reminded that snow play in state roadside rest areas, and along highways, offramps and onramps is not permitted. Vehicles that block highway shoulders or access to Caltrans maintenance equipment prevent the roadways from being cleared in a timely manner and may be subject to citations and/or tow. Caltrans will be working closely with the California Highway Patrol to monitor illegal snow play and keep rest areas and highways open.

