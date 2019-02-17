Cold weather for the week in Nevada County

Much of the weather will be "near freezing" throughout the week in Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.

This is expected to be particularly true during the morning and nighttime hours.

"The overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s" in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Sunday night, according to Craig Shoemaker, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

Monday and Tuesday mornings will see similar temperatures. However, the daytime should see warmer weather in Nevada County, likely reaching the 40s by the afternoon.

Despite the cold, it is expected to be dry on Monday and Tuesday, with some light precipitation potentially arriving late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

"Grass Valley and Nevada City could pick up a couple inches (of snow)" Wednesday night, said Shoemaker, adding that there could be another inch or two on Thursday. Some light snow will also likely cover the mountains and foothills of the area.

There is no indication there will be any significant wind nor any sign of flooding. In general, the weather will be about "5 to 6 degrees below normal," said Shoemaker.

Due to President's Day, schools will be closed today, and the school districts of Nevada County will not have to make a decision about closing due to poor weather conditions.

The Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade and Street Fair slated for Sunday was cancelled for "safety reasons," according to the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

On Sunday, many roadways were affected by the snow.

According to the California Department of Transportation, Highway 20 was closed from about a half mile east of Nevada City to Nevada Street at the junction of I-80 to "all tractor and semi-trailer combinations." Those vehicles were advised to take an alternate route. On the same highway, chain controls were required on vehicles except for 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires from six miles west of Grass Valley.

Chain controls were required on Highway 49 from Bassetts to Yuba Pass Summit, Yuba Pass Summit to the Sierra/Plumas Co Line, and from 7.3 miles south of Vinton. for all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires.

Chain controls were also required on I-80 from Nyack to Truckee.

You can contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.