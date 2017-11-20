Cold comfort: Chilly challenge helps Bear River raise money for convention
November 20, 2017
An ice bucket challenge was held to help support Bear River's journalism program through a fundraising effort geared to send 17 students to the High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco. The young journalists raised more than $950 last week toward their goal of $8,820. Visit YouCaring.com/brcurrent to make a donation or learn more about the trip.
