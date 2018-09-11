Cocaine, ethanol intoxication linked to death at Purdon Crossing

Emma Louis-Dreyfus, the San Francisco woman who died last month near Purdon Crossing, had cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time, Nevada County authorities said.

Louis-Dreyfus, 44, died of combined cocaine and ethanol intoxication. The manner of her death is accidental, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

"I would say she had elevated amounts of each," Sullivan said of the cocaine and ethanol.

Sullivan received Louis-Dreyfus' toxicology test results last week.

Authorities have said they responded Aug. 13 to a quarter-mile upstream of Purdon Crossing. First-responders heard that Louis-Dreyfus had a seizure before becoming unresponsive. They attempted life-saving measures, though Louis-Dreyfus died.

Louis-Dreyfus was at a campsite with three or four other people at the time of her seizure. Authorities found suspected cocaine at the scene, Sullivan said.

The coroner added that he anticipates the Sheriff's Office will file no charges.

