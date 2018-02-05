Closure of Grass Valley DMV office gets shortened

State officials say Grass Valley will have no Department of Motor Vehicles office for under two weeks this month, a change from the previously planned closure.

The temporary DMV building, 435 Sutton Way, will close at noon Feb. 14 — two days after the initial closure date.

The new office, across Brunswick Road at 890 Sutton Way, will open Feb. 26., said Marty Greenstein, public information officer with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The closure will give staff time to move computers, supplies and other equipment from the temporary office to the new facility.

The old office was demolished to make room for the new one. Costing about $6 million, the building has been under construction since August 2015.

