Climate change talk scheduled at Sierra College in Grass Valley
February 6, 2018
Joseph Stewart, a Ph.D. candidate at UC, Santa Cruz, is set to speak Tuesday night at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College.
Stewart is scheduled to talk about climate change and the impact it is having, specifically in this area and higher elevation climates.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the talk scheduled for 6.30 to 7.30 p.m. The talk will be held in the Sierra College Multipurpose Center (Building N12), 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley.
Source: Sierra College
