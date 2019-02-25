“Clearing the Air” workshop offered

You know "the difficult conversation," the one you want to have with your teen, your partner, boss, whomever, and you keep avoiding it. We avoid those conversations for good reasons.

"Clearing the Air" is on the agenda for an introductory Skills For Change class March 5 at Move Fitness in Nevada City.

The evening will be led by Marybeth Paul, an accomplished practitioner and Skills For Change since 2003. The evening will include live demonstrations of "clearing" and an opportunity to practice having that difficult conversation, with one-on-one supervision.

We'll learn how to create a very different outcome from the conversation than the one we're used to. Surprisingly, the person doing the listening is the one who does a big part of the work and it is this unique approach that keeps people coming back to Skills For Change to deepen and refine their practice of listening. This has been used for over 40 years with great success.

Skills For Change offers a variety of support for anyone wishing to make healthy changes in their life. People can join a group, work on-on-one with a coach or attend various workshops for specific support.

Common areas explored are retirement, understanding what gets in the way of asking for what we want, resolving conflict with a partner, co-worker, friend, or relative and deepening intimacy. Many people need to talk about health concerns, or financial challenges, and getting out of feeling stuck.

Our culture is one that values individualism and quietly, yet unmistakably sends the message that we fail or succeed by our individual action. In reality there can be many factors we never consider that actually affect outcome. Meeting in a group breaks us out of isolation and often we discover that the same thing challenging us is quite similar to what others are facing. Support develops, along with a sense of celebration and enthusiasm.

After several clients requested written material to support what they were learning with Skills For Change, six of us met regularly over six years and wrote "Access to Power" which was published in 2014. Now there is a book in the world that offers grounded explanation about how to equalize power imbalances in our relationships, in our lives. This understanding about power is a key to making lasting change. Either one-on-one or as a group, we explore where in our lives and relationships we do and do not have power, and we learn dependable ways to access real power with love and reason.