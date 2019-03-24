Classic Movie Series in Auburn to screen ‘To Have and Have Not’

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on April 6, with the 1944 classic, "To Have and Have Not." In the film, the Nazis control Martinique, but not fence-sitter Humphrey Bogart or the Free French rebels who talk "Bogie" into sneaking a pal ashore. But when slinky Lauren Bacall appears, Bogie realizes whose side he's on: hers. This movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For more information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next movie, "Mister Roberts," will be shown on May 4.