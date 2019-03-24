Classic Movie Series in Auburn to screen ‘To Have and Have Not’
March 24, 2019
The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on April 6, with the 1944 classic, "To Have and Have Not." In the film, the Nazis control Martinique, but not fence-sitter Humphrey Bogart or the Free French rebels who talk "Bogie" into sneaking a pal ashore. But when slinky Lauren Bacall appears, Bogie realizes whose side he's on: hers. This movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For more information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next movie, "Mister Roberts," will be shown on May 4.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Local News
- Developer revives Dorsey Marketplace; Grass Valley releases Draft EIR (Read the doc)
- Suspect in Grass Valley baby formula thefts ID’d
- Cascade Canal Trail to open after Nevada County court agreement
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
Trending Sitewide
- Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after women dies in crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Developer revives Dorsey Marketplace; Grass Valley releases Draft EIR (Read the doc)
- Suspect in Grass Valley baby formula thefts ID’d
- Cascade Canal Trail to open after Nevada County court agreement
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.