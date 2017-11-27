Class for families with special needs children in Nevada City
November 27, 2017
WarmLine Family Resource Center is offering a free class here in Nevada City, designed especially for families with special needs children, Understanding Special Education.
Meet other parents asking the unique questions and concerns that are similar to yours. Learn what you can expect from special education for your child and how you can work with the special education team making you feel more confident and more effective for your child. Time will be provided to answer your questions.
This class will be offered 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Child Advocates office at 208 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 119, Nevada City, 95959.
A light meal will be provided, participants will receive a gas card and a tote bag. Please register at http://www.warmlinefrc.org/trainingsactivities.html or call toll free 1-844-455-9517.
