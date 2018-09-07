City eyes parks, pool improvements

In June, Grass Valley's voters approved Measure E, a 1 percent sales tax that will raise approximately $5.4 million annually.

That money will go into the general fund and can be used for purposes including hiring police officers and firefighters, improving streets and for parks and recreation services.

How that money will get divvied up will be, at least partially, up to Grass Valley's residents.

As part of its planning, city staff on Thursday hosted a community meeting to look specifically at what improvements could be made to the city's parks.

"City leaders are seeking input from the community to identify existing gaps in programs, services and facilities," said City Manager Tim Kiser.

On Thursday, Kiser unveiled ideas for nearly every park in Grass Valley and asked for feedback from those in attendance.

At Memorial Park, one main focus would be on revamping the pool and possibly doubling its size and adding a play feature such as a slide.

Additional parking and an all-weather field are options, and the bathrooms would be revamped. An area around Wolf Creek could potentially be made more accessible and turned into a play feature or learning area.

Kiser noted that Minnie Park is heavily used by mothers and small children and that the 10-year-old playground needs an update.

One potential new feature would be a track where children could ride their bikes and scooters, he said.

The older playground equipment at Dow Alexander Park is in line for an update as well.

More parking is being proposed at Condon Park, both near the ballfields and above the LOVE building. An all-weather field, an expansion of the disc golf course, and a bike skills track and a beginners skate park are all on the table as well.

Improvements at Dee Mautino Park could include the soccer fields, resurfacing of the basketball and tennis courts, and a paved trail.

Grass Valley is also looking to partner with the school district for better access to facilities at Grass Valley Charter, Scotten and Lyman Gilmore schools, Kiser said. Several community members expressed an interest in working with Nevada Union High School to have more access to its pool as well.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.