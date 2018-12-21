Citizens Against False Accusations to hold inaugural meeting in Nevada City

The inaugural meeting of Citizens Against False Accusations is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Nevada County Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, according to a release.

The group invites those who have been or know someone who has been falsely accused of a crime to join and learn ways to deal with the situation, including how to defend yourself, clear your name, fight suspicion and tolerate disdain, according to the release.

For more information contact Chris Enss at 916-216-0995.

Source: Citizens Against False Accusations