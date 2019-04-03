Cinderella Project offering prom dresses, tuxes free of charge

For many Nevada County teens the cost of proms and senior balls can be prohibitive, which is why the Cinderella Project was created. In an effort to help young people defray the cost of attending these events, hundreds of gently used dresses, both long and short, are available free between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays through May 18 (with the exception of April 20) at 650 Gold Flat Rd. in Nevada City. Students can browse for a dress or make an appointment to order a tuxedo. For more information, email nccinderellaproject@gmail.com.

Source: Louise McFadden