Christopher Mills, suspect in Nevada County officer-involved shooting, faces attempted murder charge

Christopher Mills, the Bangor man accused in connection with a burglary last month that ended with officers shooting him in the arms and legs, was booked Thursday morning into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Mills, 39, faces charges of attempted murder, second-degree burglary and evading police — accusations stemming from the Feb. 22 burglary, police chase and shooting in Nevada City. He has no bond, records state.

Authorities had said Mills would face burglary and assault charges. The attempted murder charge is new.

"While evading, Mills intentionally collided into a patrol car and even attempted to run over a deputy who was on foot," a Thursday release states.

Held at Sutter Roseville Medical Center since the shooting, Mills was taken into custody after his discharge from the hospital. He'll remain in the local jail's medical facility until officials determine he can be housed with the general population, Executive Lt. Bill Smethers said.

Authorities say deputies shot Mills after responding to a burglary on Forest View Drive in Nevada City. Deputies found Mills at the home and he tried to flee in his car, hitting a patrol car and trying to strike a deputy. Fearing for their safety, deputies shot Mills multiple times while he was inside his vehicle.

The four deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay and have since returned to active duty, Sgt. Mike Sullivan said in an email.

"The internal investigation is still being conducted, but no evidence of misconduct has been identified," he added.

In addition to his Nevada County charges, Mills also faces an attempted murder accusation in Yuba County, authorities said.

Authorities say that Mills on Feb. 19 shot a 53-year-old Rackerby man in a La Porte Road home. Initially accusing another man of the shooting, Yuba County authorities linked Mills to the shooting after he was arrested in Nevada County.

Yuba County authorities have said their case will be forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

