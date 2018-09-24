CHP working to help increase child safety in cars during Child Passenger Safety Week

Every day, thousands of parents and caregivers in California travel with children in their vehicle, according to a release.

During this week's Child Passenger Safety Week, the California Highway Patrol will work with its traffic safety partners throughout the state to make sure all children are riding safely.

In a nationwide study, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that two-of-three car seats are misused. Motor vehicle collisions are a leading killer of children, and administration data shows such fatalities are on the rise, with 2016 being the deadliest for children under the age of 13 riding in vehicles.

At child safety seat events held statewide this week, CHP child passenger safety technicians will provide safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. Saturday is National Seat Check Saturday. Free inspections are also available year-round, by appointment, at any CHP area office.

Parents and caregivers can prevent such tragedies by learning the proper use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts. For example, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported one-fourth of children age 4-7 are using seat belts when they should still be riding in booster seats. Child passenger safety experts and the CHP advise that children be kept in an appropriate child seat until they reach the upper height and weight allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

California law requires that all children under the age of 2, weighing under 40 pounds and under 40 inches tall, to ride in a rear-facing car seat. All children under the age of eight must ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Safety experts recommend all children ride in the back seat until the age of 13. For more information about child passenger safety, go to http://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats.

"Children rely on their parents and caregivers to keep them safe during every single trip," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the release. "The CHP will help you make sure you are using the right car seat, installed correctly. The consequences of misused or unused car seats can be disastrous."

Source: California Highway Patrol