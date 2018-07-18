CHP shows appreciation for support and assistance

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council (NCLFC) was presented with a California Highway Patrol banner by CHP Sergeants Mike Steele and Brian Waughan. The banner was signed by all the Nevada County CHP officers in appreciation and gratitude for all the support and assistance that NCLFC provides to the Nevada County law enforcement and fire protection divisions.

The NCLFC is a community-based nonprofit established in 1999, located in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.NCLawFire.org.