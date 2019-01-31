CHP prepares to hit the roads on Super Bowl Sunday

SACRAMENTO — On Sunday football fans will join with friends and family to watch Super Bowl LIII.

The California Highway Patrol is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind motorists to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service if their plans include alcohol, according to a release.

"Impaired driving is not only irresponsible, but it can also destroy lives," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. "Choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence can result in arrest, injury, or death. If you drink or use other impairing substances, do not drive."

According to preliminary data from the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, last year on Super Bowl Sunday seven people were killed in alcohol-involved collisions and 134 others were injured on California's roadways. The same day, there were 352 arrests made by the CHP for driving under the influence. Consequences of a DUI arrest are jail time, the loss of a driver license, higher insurance rates, court fees, car towing and repair and lost wages from time off work.

"Have a plan in place before the game," Stanley said. "If you will be consuming alcoholic beverages or using other substances that may affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle, make the smart choice to use public transportation, a designated driver, or a rideshare service to get home."

If you are hosting a Super Bowl party, be a team player and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Have non-alcoholic choices for the designated drivers and ask guests to make proper arrangements and designate a sober driver before the big game begins.

The public can help by calling 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle's description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.

Source: California Highway Patrol