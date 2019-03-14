CHP planning for St. Patrick’s Day

GOLD RUN — The celebrations and parties that may highlight St. Patrick's Day often lead to tragedy when impaired drivers take to the roads, according to a release.

The California Highway Patrol and California Office of Traffic Safety urge people to make planning safe rides as much a part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations as wearing green.

Last year one person was killed and 48 were injured in collisions caused by driving under the influence in California. Statewide, 131 people were involved in DUI collisions on St. Patrick's Day in 2018. The CHP also made 285 arrests for DUI that day.

"When you are celebrating St. Patrick's Day, remember the other people on the road and in your vehicle," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the release. "Do not let alcohol or drugs cause you to become a risk to yourself and others."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes March 17 as one of the deadliest holidays on America's roads. During the 2017 St. Patrick's Day holiday period, 37 percent of all crash fatalities involved drunken drivers.

Plan a sober ride in advance if a celebration will include alcohol. The financial impact alone of a DUI can be sobering. Attorneys' fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

Source: California Highway Patrol