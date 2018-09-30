CHP comes up with tips for motorcyclists when it comes to lane splitting

SACRAMENTO — In 2016, Governor Jerry Brown signed California Assembly Bill 51, which defined motorcycle lane splitting and authorized the California Highway Patrol to develop educational safety tips, according to a release.

"Although lane splitting is legal in California, motorcyclists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when traveling between lanes of stopped or slow-moving traffic," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley stated in the release. "Every rider has the ultimate responsibility for their own decision making and safety."

These general safety tips are provided to assist you when riding; however, they are not guaranteed to keep you safe:

Consider the total environment when you are lane splitting (this includes the width of lanes, the size of surrounding vehicles, as well as current roadway, weather, and lighting conditions).

Danger increases at greater speed differentials.

Danger increases as overall speed increases.

It is typically safer to split between the far left lanes than between the other lanes of traffic.

Try to avoid lane splitting next to large vehicles (big rigs, buses, motorhomes, etc.).

Riding on the shoulder is illegal; it is not considered lane splitting.

Be visible – Avoid remaining in the blind spots of other vehicles or lingering between vehicles.

Help drivers see you by wearing brightly colored/reflective protective gear and using high beams during daylight hours.

Motorists can also do their part by sharing the road. Many motorcycle collisions are caused when other motorists simply do not see the motorcyclist. Check your mirrors and blind spots frequently, especially before changing lanes or making a turn. Be alert and courteous while sharing the road.

CHP officers will continue to enforce the laws that affect traffic safety, such as unsafe lane changes, speeding, following too close and blocking or impeding other motorists.

For more information visit californiamotorcyclist.com or call 1-877-RIDE-411.

Source: California Highway Patrol