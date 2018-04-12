Choir works with Nisenan Tribe on cultural concert

The Sacramento Women's choir Vox Musica will be collaborating Saturday with members of the Nisenan Native American Tribe of Nevada City Rancheria for a cultural concert project that seeks to preserve and support the history, tradition, and spirit of a strong and beautiful group of indigenous people to the State of California according to a release.

Nisenan: A Cultural Music Project is a rare opportunity to share and document the tribe's rich tradition of culture and music. Vox Musica will transcribe into modern notation their tribal music, will create a documentary of the cultural process and exchange and will commission composers to create modern arrangements of their music.

Contributors to this project include composer Raimonds Tiguls (Latvia) and documentarian Rob Fatal of F-Cinema Productions. The culmination of this project will be a music and media presentation at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley and at 5 p.m. Sunday at Beatnik Studios in Sacramento.

Tickets are $20, available at http://www.bit.ly/nisenan. For more information go to http://www.VoxMusica.net/Project-Three.

Source: Vox Musica