Children’s self-defense workshop this Saturday
March 27, 2019
KNOW & GO WHAT: Street Sense for Children WHERE: Gold Country Kuk Sool Won, 27 Argall Way, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m REGISTER: http://www.lilareyna.com
Street Sense for Children is a personal safety and character-building program, specifically designed for children ages eight to ten. Street Sense focuses on the ABC's of self-defense: Awareness, Body Confidence, and Courage.
Students are introduced to the physical essentials of personal safety, and the building blocks of body confidence, respect for self and others, and verbal and non-verbal communication skills.
A confident child is a caring and careful child, and Street Sense for Children helps students skill-build and further develop their social and emotional well-being.
Street Sense is an interactive and preventative program with a strong focus on etiquette, and respect for self and others. It builds self-confidence through physical movement of the body (blocking, ducking, and simple techniques) and awareness of your feelings, your space, and the environment around you.
The importance of body language is discussed and demonstrated, as well as touching on bully prevention and important street safety tips. The age appropriate self-defense basics are simple and effective, allowing children to have fun while learning personal safety skills. The class offers a helpful tool and easy-to-follow guide for discussing sensitive issues surrounding personal safety.
Lila Reyna will be leading the Street Sense workshop this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gold Country Kuk Sool Won in Nevada City. This workshop is sponsored by Community Beyond Violence and is free for children eight to ten years old. Each participant will receive a complimentary copy of Lila's award-winning Street Sense Workbook. Pre-registration is required as space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Pre-register online at http://www.lilareyna.com.
