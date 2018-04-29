Children’s Book Week celebrated with fun outside and inside Nevada County libraries

The library is inviting the community to stroll on the streets and come into the library for Children's Book Week and Screen-Free Week this year with a Storywalk and author visit, according to a release.

Picture book author Maggie Tokuda-Hall will be visiting the Madelyn Helling Library from 5 to 6 p.m. today to entertain and inspire young readers. She will be reading from her book Also an Octopus, the Library's pick for a Storywalk in downtown Nevada City.

Pages of the book will be posted in participating businesses' windows from today through May 11, and can be viewed at any time during that period. Start the less-than-a-mile-long Storywalk at Harmony Books at 130 Main Street, and end it at the Doris Foley Historical Library. Each page will have information on where to find the next page.

Tokuda-Hall will be speaking (and drawing) about her process for creating the book in an interactive presentation for all ages. She has a BA in Studio Art from Scripps College, and an MFA in Writing from University of San Francisco, and currently has two more books on the way. Books will be available for sale at the event.

Attendees can also pick up a Reading Pledge for Screen-Free Week at any branch on and anyone who makes a pledge will be able to pick up a prize. This partnership with Nevada County Public Health Department continues with a Family Game Night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Madelyn Helling Library.

The library will have prizes available for participants, as well as games including Apples to Apples, Scrabble, Exploding Kittens, Code Names, chess and more. No registration is necessary.

Join the Youth Librarian, Lisa Nowlain, for a pop-up library at the Winter Market at the Plaza on Union Street from 9 a.m. to noon on May 5 for a craft activity and to sign up for a library card.

For more information contact Lisa Nowlain at Lisa.nowlain@co.nevada.ca.us, 530-265-1541.

Source: Nevada County Libraries