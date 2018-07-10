Child and babysitting safety certification offered by Nevada County schools
July 10, 2018
Child and babysitting safety certification offered
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office is offering a "Child and Babysitting Safety Certification" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday for youth ages 12 to 18.
Registration can be done online by Thursday at http://nevco.org/super-sitter/ or at Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Cost is $35 and includes workbook and certification card.
Course highlights include babysitting as a business, safety and injury prevention, basic caregiver skills, first aid and "hands only C.P.R."
Scholarships may be available upon request. Contact Sharyn Turner, at sturner@nevco.org.
Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
