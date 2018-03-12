Child advocacy topic of American Association of University Women discussion

The American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch will spotlight "Child Advocacy" at its upcoming meeting featuring guest speaker Melinda Douros, program manager of Nevada County Child Advocates' CASA program.

Douros will describe how CASA volunteers advocate for children who have been removed from their home because of abuse and neglect. CASAs can be a lifeline for a child during a frightening and confusing time by providing support, friendship, advocacy, consistency and by speaking for the child throughout the court process.

The free discussion will be held at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St.

Douros will focus on how the CASA program helps girls and young women find their voices, make good choices, and grow into healthy, productive women. Her presentation will include a six-minute video that tells the story of one of our Nevada County CASAs who was herself a victim of neglect and abuse and spent nearly her whole childhood in foster care. She has gone on to become a mother herself and is raising her daughter in a far different environment than the one she experienced as a child.

Since graduating from Stanford University in 1980, Douros has pursued her interest in mentoring, nurturing, and educating young people. She knows the difference that one caring, committed adult can make in the life of a child and considers it a privilege to work alongside CASA volunteers that bring needed support to children in need of a friend and advocate.

For more information, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.

Source: American Association of University Women