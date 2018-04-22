Chico man shot, killed after vehicle pursuit through Nevada, Placer counties

A Chico man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a lengthy pursuit Friday afternoon through Nevada and Placer counties, colliding with at least one patrol unit before being forced off the road in Foresthill.

The man, identified as Lockwood Adrian Gibson, 49, was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers, according to a release from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Placer's Investigations Division is investigating this incident and is asking for assistance from any witnesses, particularly if they have video available.

According to Nevada County dispatch reports, the first 911 call regarding Gibson came just before 3:30 p.m., with a witness reporting a reckless driver at Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive. The vehicle was reported to have been passing over the double yellow lines and running red lights, heading eastbound.

The driver was reported to have headed southbound on Highway 49, bumping vehicles out of the way, accelerating to 85 mph through the Alta Sierra area. He was being pursued toward Auburn at speeds in excess of 100 mph, and reportedly tried to brake-check a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. He evaded a spike strip and then rammed a Placer Sheriff's vehicle before intentionally swerving into the path of an oncoming, pursuing sheriff's patrol unit, a release stated.

At some point, the driver turned around and headed northbound toward Grass Valley before evading spike strips again and turning around again toward Placer County. At that point, pursuing vehicles backed off and a CHP helicopter began following the driver.

The pursuit continued through the city of Auburn, onto Foresthill Road, and into the town of Foresthill. CHP officers forced the suspect's car off the roadway and ended the pursuit, killing Gibson, the release stated.

A handgun was found in the car, CHP officials said.

More information about the shooting was not available Sunday.