Chicago Park’s Chris Bierwagen officially announces NID campaign

Chris Bierwagen announced his candidacy to replace incumbent John Drew on the Nevada Irrigation District board of directors, according to a release.

Drew, a registered organic farmer and longtime leader in the local agricultural community, has served on NID since 2002 and is not seeking re-election.

"As a fourth generation farmer and life-long resident of Nevada County, I know the critical importance that a reliable, sustainable water supply plays in the economic health and quality of life of our region," Bierwagen said in the release. "I believe that my extensive background in agriculture leadership has prepared me to be an effective, careful steward of our water resource."

Bierwagen brings a life-time of agricultural leadership experience to the race for Nevada Irrigation District 2, having served as President of the Nevada County Farm Bureau. His leadership experience also includes service on the Nevada County Grown board of directors. In 2001 he completed California Farm Bureau's year-long leadership training course.

Bierwagen added that Drew endorses him for the spot.

Bierwagen most recently served on the Nevada Irrigation District's Water Rates Study Advisory Committee and on the Weed Abatement Study Committee.

The Bierwagen family has a long connection to the Nevada Irrigation District. Chris' grandfather helped form NID in 1921 and his father, Ernie Bierwagen, served 26 years on the board of directors, according to the release.

Source: Chris Bierwagen