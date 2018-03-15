Chicago Park students gets hands-on experience with science projects

Chicago Park School students and their families got the chance to conduct some hands-on scientific experiments at the school's Family Science Night.

The March 8 event included many science projects, including hands-on events for all grade levels. Some of the activities were: Can you camouflage?, STEAM building boats, the water cycle and cloud formation, Sierra Streams Institute and invertebrates, airplane flight, biology and anatomy of a pig, TUPE (Tobacco Use Prevention Education) lung kit experience, 3D geography, and Nevada County Library Lending kits.

"This was a fabulous night of hands-on science with approximately 200 people attending," said Principal Robin Johnston. "It was a fun time for all!"