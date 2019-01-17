Chicago Park School holds 17th Geography Bee

When all the questions were answered at the 17th annual Chicago Park School Geography Bee, sixth grader Kaelin Day was crowned 2019 Champion, according to a release.

The Jan. 11 event for fourth through eighth graders was sponsored by the National Geographic society. Day will now take an online test to see if she will be invited to Sacramento to compete at the state level in early April, and possibly go on to Washington D.C. to compete nationally for a $50,000 scholarship.

Superintendent Dan Zeisler, who was the master of ceremonies for the event, said he was very proud of Kaelin.

"She's a very bright student with a deep passion for geography," Zeisler said in the release. "She studied hard to prepare herself for this event."

Day competed with eight other finalists to win the event, edging out sixth grader Kate Fore by correctly answering the following question:

Name the three continents that the tropic of Capricorn crosses.

The correct answer: South America, Africa and Australia

Source: Chicago Park School