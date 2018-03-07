Chicago Park School District and Colfax Lions partner for literacy project

The Chicago Park School District has been sponsoring a Read-a-thon for a number of years in order to raise funds for Parent Teacher Association projects and encourage reading across all grade levels.

Student minutes spent reading and pledges raised are charted on a giant graph and an annual awards assembly is held. Winning classes are recognized and honored with a pancake breakfast.

For this year's Read-a-thon, Chicago Park School District and the Colfax Lions Club partnered in order to expand the individual honors and recognition portion of the project. In order to assist in the individual honors recognition, the Colfax Lions donated five Kindle readers to the district to be used in the annual awards assembly.

The donation was in concert with Lions International's Reading Action Program, which encourages local Lions Clubs to organize service projects and activities that underscore the importance of reading and to encourage literacy within their own communities.

Honored at the recent assembly were five grade level division winners. The students were chosen on the basis of individual total minutes reading within the contest period. Representing grades K-1 was kindergartener J.J. Salta. For grades 2-3, the honoree was third grader Alexis Salta. For grades 4-5, the honoree was fifth grader Dixie Tantzen. For grades 6-8, there were two sixth grade honorees, Kya Bommersbach and Emmett Rogers.

Colfax Lions Reading Action Chairperson Alan Shuttleworth asked all five of the winners what they planned to do when they "grew up" and did they think that good reading skills would help them achieve their goals. Planned careers spanned scientific research, the arts and veterinary medicine.

Recommended Stories For You

All five honorees agreed that strong reading skills would make their adult goals possible and pledged to keep reading.

Source: Colfax Lions