 Chew on this | TheUnion.com

Chew on this

Cory Fisher/Cory@theunion.com

Unlike his parents Daniel and Jessica Ross, 4-month-old Knox seems much more interested in his chewy toy than Friday's financial page of the Wall Street Journal at The Flour Garden Bakery and Cafe in Grass Valley.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.