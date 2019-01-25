Chew on this: Grazing demo draws dozens of goat fans to Nevada City’s Pioneer Park

For more information and to donate, visit http://www.gofundme.com/GoatFundMeNevadaCity

To see the goats grazing, look for them in Pioneer Park by the tennis courts, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City.

Rancher Rob Thompson seemed a little bemused by the attention as dozens of onlookers descended on Pioneer Park Friday to watch a goat grazing demonstration organized by Nevada City Vice Mayor Reinette Senum.

Senum, who conceived of the prescriptive grazing program as a low-cost and innovative way to manage the city's fire risk, launched a "GoatFundMe" crowdsourcing campaign that quickly gained worldwide attention.

The GoatFundMe currently stands just above $20,000 with a goal of $30,000, and Senum is hoping Friday's event will spark more donations.

"Who doesn't love goats?" Senum asked, telling the crowd, "This is how you start a revolution" before leading them in a ruminant-inflected version of "Goat Tell It On the Mountain."

Suuzi Webb, who has three milk goats of her own, brought her sons Axel, 6, and Guy, 3, to watch the grazing.

"I heard (Axel) giving Rob a few facts about goats," Webb said with a smile. "We're just really excited about this … Honestly, I'm scared to death about dying in a wildfire."

After the goats were released into an area along Deer Creek that was bounded by electric fencing, they quickly got to work on the blackberry bushes that in some places reached 10 feet.

Many goat fanciers followed along the fence line, snapping photos and quizzing Thompson about the herd.

"Every year, the demand keeps growing," Thompson said, noting that grazing goats have to be raised in a foraging scenario. "We can't keep up."

Deer Creek is one of several Nevada City properties identified as high priority for this winter: Behind Pioneer Park; Deer Creek environs including the water treatment plant; Woods Ravine between Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road; Sugarloaf Mountain; and the old airport. Nevada City has put out a Request for Proposals and has been reviewing the bids for grazing the other pieces of property, Senum said, adding she hopes to start that work within two weeks.

Once properties have been cleared by goats, the city intends on following up with hand crews, possibly community volunteers, county jail inmates or Washington Ridge fire crews.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.