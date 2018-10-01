Changing health care landscape won’t change SNMH

For 60 years, one local entity has touched more lives in western Nevada County in more profound ways than any other: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

From the day its doors first opened in December 1958, SNMH has been – at its core – a community hospital and a community partner.

"Our community started this hospital," says Katherine Medeiros, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO. "Community members envisioned the hospital and, through years of dedication, eventually made it a reality, using only donated dollars from the community."

It may be hard to believe today, but it's true – not a single federal, state or county dollar was used in building Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

The dream of a community hospital began in 1934, when respected Nevada County physician Dr. Carl Jones envisioned a modern hospital to serve the community. Errol MacBoyle, owner of the Idaho -Maryland Mine Corporation, shared Dr. Jones' dream and offered his financial support. Sadly, World War II would derail their plans – but only temporarily.

In 1956, after both Jones and MacBoyle had passed, several hundred community leaders banded together, and the dream of a community hospital was revived. In 1957, the Idaho-Maryland Mine Corporation donated the land for the hospital. With $200,000 from the corporation already earmarked for the hospital, the community raised the additional $350,000 needed to make the hospital a reality.

That's right – a 42-bed, fully-equipped modern hospital, built for just $550,000.

"It's remarkable really, both that this hospital was built for what today is such a small sum, but also that every cent came from within our community," reflects Kimberly Parker, Executive Director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. "I think that the history of the hospital's founding continues to color it's spirit today. That "can do" attitude and the reliance on community support and the desire to do what it is best for the community – it guides us to this day."

Indeed, the self-sufficiency of the hospital has withstood many changes over the past half a century. A succession of dedicated CEOs and hospital board members have guided the hospital through four major expansions.

"It's remarkable that our hospital has grown and expanded our medical capabilities to such an incredible degree, while also staying true to its roots," says Dr. Jeffrey M. Rosenburg, SNMH Chief Medical Officer. "The mission of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has never changed – to serve the community, to care for the community and to heal the community. Of course, that is only possible because we are blessed to be one of many amazing community partners."

Over the years, SNMH has partnered with many local agencies, nonprofits and businesses for the improvement of health in our community. The Crisis Stabilization Unit which opened in 2015 was a collaborative effort between SNMH and Nevada County. Current partnerships with FREED, Western Sierra Medical Clinic, and CORR focus on the continuum of care for patients.

In addition to community support, another key factor in SNMH's continued growth and success has been its affiliation with a larger health care organization. This began in 1996 when the hospital affiliated with Mercy Healthcare, which would become Catholic Healthcare West and eventually Dignity Health.

Dignity Health is the fifth largest provider of health care services in the nation.

"Affiliation with an organization like Dignity Health brings so many tangible benefits to our hospital and our community," explains Medeiros. "Through this affiliation, we are able to connect patients with world-class services they would not otherwise have access to, like the Dignity Health Heart and Vascular Institute and the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. And because we are affiliated with Dignity Health, patients in our emergency department can be assessed by world-renowned experts via telemedicine robots, without leaving our walls. It's remarkable."

Today, Dignity Health is in the midst of combining with Catholic Health Initiatives that will align the two organizations, creating a new nonprofit health system. While the merger will create a stronger operational and financial foundation that will allow Dignity Health to expand access to quality care nationally, it will not affect SNMH and the community it serves.

"The joining of Dignity Health and CHI is a very good thing," says Medeiros. "However, it will not change the way Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital provides care to the community. We will continue to be affiliated with, not owned by, the new system. We are not owned and cannot be sold. We are a nonprofit. We will remain a community hospital that partners with the community and cares for the community."

Furthermore, Medeiros explains SNMH will continue to have its own board of directors (comprised of local community leaders and residents) and funds raised by the SNMH Foundation and their board will stay in our community and will continue to be used for the benefit of the local hospital.

"We will always be focused on improving the health and wellness of the community," says Medeiros. "The community founded this hospital and the hospital will always be community-based."