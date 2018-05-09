Center for the Arts to lease office space in Grass Valley City Hall
May 9, 2018
The Center for the Arts is about to start an expansion and remodel project that will keep the organization out of its West Main Street facility for at least eight months and force the non-profit's performances into off-site locations.
Now, the city of Grass Valley has stepped forward to provide some much-needed office space. On Tuesday, the city council OK'd an agreement with the center to lease the Hullender Room inside City Hall. The lease would be for $300 a month and the space can only be used during normal city hours. The center can use up to four parking spaces in the city's parking lot and park only in designated spaces.
City Manager Tim Kiser said he expects the center to start the lease in mid-May. Meetings that currently take place in that room will be shifted to other spaces within City Hall or off-site, he said.
