Center for the Arts in Grass Valley presents Cinco De Mayo Family Fun Day

Center for the Arts presents Family Fun Day — Cinco De Mayo

The Center for the Arts presents Family Fun Day — Cinco De Mayo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the main stage theater at 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley.

Featured acts will be the dance club AirAligned, storytelling from Olga Loya and Mexican folkloric dance from Ecos y Rincones de Nuestra Tierra.

Two shows are scheduled, both featuring all three acts. Shows start at 10:30 a.m. and again at 12:35 p.m.

Crafts, face painting and more will also be available at the event.

Source: Center for the Arts website