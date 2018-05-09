Center for the Arts in Grass Valley holding membership drive

Celebrating 18 years of presenting and advocating for excellence in the arts, The Center for the Arts is sharing the love with their Spring Membership Drive running through the month of May, according to a release.

As a nonprofit organization, membership support is critical for the center to continue to bring diverse, consistent and quality programming to Nevada County. In addition to supporting a nonprofit institution in our community, a membership provides benefits.

Members get ticket discounts and have access to purchase up to four tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Membership at the center includes all those in the household and begins at $75 per year.

Those who become a member, renew, upgrade to the next level or refer a friend during the drive are automatically entered into the center's weekly thank-you raffle. The grand prize includes two tickets to every show presented by The Center for the Arts for one year.

In addition, members are also entered to win weekly thank you gifts: two Encore Club tickets to see Rock 'n' Roll pioneers, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes; Two 2-day California WorldFest passes, including camping; two tickets for all productions during The Center OnTheGo series; Local Entertainment Package, including two tickets each to the following 2018 events: California WorldFest, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, the KVMR Celtic Festival, Draft Horse Classic and the Nevada County Fair!

Source: Center for the Arts