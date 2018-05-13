Celebrating our blue marble (PHOTO GALLERY)

When Grass Valley Charter School administrators came together to envision a yearly fundraiser to help benefit their students and the community, the Blue Marble Jubilee was born.

"We wanted to put on an Earth-centered community festival," Grass Valley Charter School's Wendy Willoughby said, "to bring families, the community, and nonprofits together with the idea that we are all stewards of the Earth."

Avian animals from Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release's animal ambassadors were a popular attraction during the event, as were the eccentric balloon creations of magician and balloon man Albert Johnson.

Climbing walls, corn hole, and bubble making stations helped to keep families entertained in between entertainment on the main stage, which included performances from Achilles' Wheel and the Earles of Newtown.

