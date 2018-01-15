Celebrating MLK Day with music in Nevada City (VIDEO)

Unity was the theme of this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Nevada City, hosted by KVMR.

The annual tradition, now in its 36th year, featured a performance by the MLK Mass Choir, which includes members from the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Choir from Marysville and the local Trinity Community Chorus.

Audience members at the Nevada Theatre on Monday sang and clapped along while the choir performed its selection of songs.

