Celebrating his service: Red Light Ball serves as send-off for retired Sheriff Royal (PHOTO GALLERY)

Outgoing Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal was the man of the night Saturday at the Alta Sierra Country Club, where members of the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council offered praise and respect for Royal's two decades as Sheriff during the 20th annual Red Light Ball.

Royal sat at the head table next to his wife Jeanette and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale).

His table was surrounded by Nevada County's police and fire personnel on the anniversary of the event initiated 20 years ago, when it celebrated Royal's victory in his race to become sheriff.

During the event he was honored with the Bill and Susan Drown Public Safety Award, as well as a proclamation from LaMalfa.